NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Harlem Wizards basketball team coming to Kannapolis this week

When you’re in the stands, you’re more than a spectator; you’re a part of the show with loads...
When you’re in the stands, you’re more than a spectator; you’re a part of the show with loads of audience participation.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harlem Wizards Basketball Team is coming to the City of Kannapolis at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 at Kannapolis Middle School. The exhibition game promises to be a fun-filled evening that is great for kids and adults as you witness “Trick Hoops and Alley Oops.”

The Harlem Wizards have a unique mission: create awe-inspiring events throughout the country. At a Wizards game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with hilarious comedy. The event is two hours of family time where anyone especially parents, grandparents and kids can all laugh together.

When you’re in the stands, you’re more than a spectator; you’re a part of the show with loads of audience participation. Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing, and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high-energy comedy and audience interaction. The experience can only be summed up in two words: Awe-Inspiring!

The Wizards were formed in 1962 and you may recognize their name as they played the Harlem Globetrotters. The Wizards players are composed of many colleges and pro players who now want to make a difference in the lives of children by showing them sports, especially basketball, is a fun way to stay healthy and develop positive character traits such as leadership and collaboration. While the players have changed over the years the great fun is still the same. We will see you there.

Advance tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased online at https://harlemwizards.thundertix.com/events/195014. Tickets at the door are $7 for students and $12 adults.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County mugshots. Left to right: Leshantez McDowell, Justin Peebles, Michael Greely,...
4 men charged with murder after 2 juveniles shot, one killed in Gaston County
Melvin Morton, 60, was charged.
Rowan County man, 60, charged with murder in Rockwell
A single-car crash on Saturday killed one person and injured three others, including a child,...
Troopers: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-77 wreck in Iredell Co.
Thomas Ketelsen, 60, is suspected of robbing a bank in Catawba County and a bank in Rowan County.
Police: Suspected bank robber killed in crash in Nash County
Grand opening of Five Points Plaza
Charlotte holds grand opening for Five Points Plaza

Latest News

Gas prices continue to fall in the Charlotte area.
Charlotte gas prices remain unchanged at $4.19 per gallon
Around 12 a.m. on Monday, about 15 cows were spotted on Albemarle Road.
‘Moo-ving’ along: Cows take over Albemarle Road in east Charlotte overnight
Last June, the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan before the property went into receivership.
Foreclosure hearing for Epicentre happening Monday after owner defaulted on $85M loan in 2021
Uber issues surcharge due to rising gas prices
Uber issues surcharge due to rising gas prices