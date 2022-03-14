Harlem Wizards basketball team coming to Kannapolis this week

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harlem Wizards Basketball Team is coming to the City of Kannapolis at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 at Kannapolis Middle School. The exhibition game promises to be a fun-filled evening that is great for kids and adults as you witness “Trick Hoops and Alley Oops.”

The Harlem Wizards have a unique mission: create awe-inspiring events throughout the country. At a Wizards game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with hilarious comedy. The event is two hours of family time where anyone especially parents, grandparents and kids can all laugh together.

When you’re in the stands, you’re more than a spectator; you’re a part of the show with loads of audience participation. Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing, and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high-energy comedy and audience interaction. The experience can only be summed up in two words: Awe-Inspiring!

The Wizards were formed in 1962 and you may recognize their name as they played the Harlem Globetrotters. The Wizards players are composed of many colleges and pro players who now want to make a difference in the lives of children by showing them sports, especially basketball, is a fun way to stay healthy and develop positive character traits such as leadership and collaboration. While the players have changed over the years the great fun is still the same. We will see you there.

Advance tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased online at https://harlemwizards.thundertix.com/events/195014. Tickets at the door are $7 for students and $12 adults.

