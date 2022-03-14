NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hall Family Farm working to bounce back after weekend low temps killed crops

The Saturday night into Sunday morning lows kept many chilly but a farm in our area say the strawberry fields did not stand a chance.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Saturday night into Sunday morning lows kept many chilly but a farm in our area say the strawberry fields did not stand a chance.

The Halls, of Hall Family Farm, says this is the worse freeze they have experienced since 2017 and the worst loss they have had in 15 years.

Hall Family Farm is a family-owned farm in operation for 70 years. The farm has strawberry picking in the spring/summer months and pumpkin patches in the fall. Hall Family Farm has been a family favorite weekend stop for years. The open play area creates a kid-friendly wonderland.

”We’ve been coming to Hall farm since they were in Ballantyne since 2015,” says one parent who brings her kids often.

But the biggest draw for the Halls is just beyond that play area over in the strawberry fields.

”Our strawberry crop brings the people in,” says Lara Hall, co-owner of the farm.

Those strawberries have taken a beating though. Most are dead after a deep freeze hit the blooming buds leaving blackened blossoms in its wake.

”We knew the deep freeze was coming we just didn’t know how bad it was going to be,” says Hall.

At first glance, the plants look fine, but Lara Hall pointed out the difference between dead and alive buds. The alive ones are a vibrant yellow whereas the dead ones are black in the middle of the flower where the strawberries are supposed to grow.

”It’s just devastating,” she explains. “It’s very hard to take in that you put in all this work and effort and there’s nothing you can do about it really.”

The Halls tried to cover the plants to keep in the heat. They used large white covers called row blocks. These covers help protect the strawberry plant and blooms. The Halls’ spent Friday afternoon putting these out in preparation for the cold weather over the weekend.

They say half of the strawberries were protected under two covers and none of the strawberries were protected under only one cover. So, it was about a 50 to 100 percent loss of their crop on every row. They estimate a five-to-10-thousand-dollar loss.

”It’s a lot of lost revenue. Not just for the strawberries but other activities that we have going on,” says Hall.

But hope is still there. New buds will form, and The strawberries will still come just a little later than they wanted and Hall Farm fans say they are coming to support either way.

”They’re ready and waiting for the strawberries and they’re with us 100%,” says Hall.

The Hall Family Farm annual strawberry picking will have to be delayed because of this setback. Instead of opening in the first two weeks of April, it’s looking closer to the end of April for strawberry picking.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
Search warrant: Rutherford Co. man confesses to killing multiple people
An arrest has been made following a shooting Monday morning on Copper Creek Court in east...
CMPD: Juvenile charged in shooting of Garinger HS student in east Charlotte
Avalon Avenue Homicide
Police investigating after man shot and killed in west Charlotte
The 300,000 square foot building at College and Trade streets was once a hot spot for...
Epicentre foreclosure underway after judge issues order
A woman was scammed out of $1000's in a gift card scam.
A new twist on a familiar scam targeting the elderly

Latest News

One dead after two teens shot in south Charlotte
One dead after two teens shot in south Charlotte
Ethan Rivera's mother talks about next steps for justice in his death
Ethan Rivera's mother talks about next steps for justice in his death
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe
Well Fargo HQ in Uptown Charlotte
Wells Fargo Welcomes back thousands of employees to Uptown towers
Monroe Officer Involved shooting
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe