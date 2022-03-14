Garinger High student shot while walking to school in east Charlotte, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student was injured during a shooting Monday morning in east Charlotte, according to sources.

The shooting happened on Copper Creek Court, which is off Albemarle Road.

Sources said the victim is an eleventh-grade student at Garinger High School who was shot while walking to school.

Garinger High School student Tania Perez was at a loss for words after finding out one of her peers was shot.

“It’s shocking like they were just trying to go throughout their day and they got shot,” Perez said.

Perez said the trend in violence isn’t just troubling but it’s also a distraction.

“I’m just trying to learn and I just want to get out,” Perez said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the juvenile was walking towards another part of an apartment complex when they were struck by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the juvenile was not at a bus stop or walking toward a bus stop.

School district leaders recently added new safety measures- such as doubling random safety screenings, purchasing clear backpacks, developing a plan for safety wands, and implementing an anonymous reporting system, but at-large Board member Jennifer De La Jara says prevention starts with the community.

She is also having conversations with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney as well as city council members and county commissioners to identify community-based approaches to violence prevention.

“Enough is enough we should not be waiting for the next tragedy to happen before the community decides to respond,” she said.

In addition, CMS is using federal COVID relief funds to hire at least 50 school counselors, social workers, and psychologists to support students’ social and emotional wellness; however, these funds will expire.

“Keep in mind these are federal funds and they will expire so the second piece to that will be us looking to the state or the county to provide the sustainable funding so that we do not have to have a reduction in force,” De La Jara said.

In addition to pushing for more financial support for social-emotional staff, De La Jara, says it is critical city and county leaders come together to help with violence prevention.

“We have to look at every tool in our toolbox to address gun violence, we can’t just throw up our hands and we need everyone to come together, she said.

Will Adams with the organization Team Tru Blue has volunteered with different CMS schools for more than eight years.

“You really gotta get up at 4:30, 5 o clock in the morning and walk the streets, or be at the bus stops, or be at the schools when these kids come to school,” Adams said.

He agrees collaboration between schools, community organizations, and political leaders will help reduce violence in schools and in the community.

“We’re in the schools and on the grounds then you will see less of this activity going on. I would love to say you would not see the activity at all but we all know that’s not true,” Adams said. “We have to speak facts and stay true to the facts of we can decrease the violence in the streets. We would love to stop it but it’s going to take everybody.”

