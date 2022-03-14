NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Foreclosure hearing for Epicentre happening Monday after owner defaulted on $85M loan in 2021

Last June, the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan before the property went into receivership.
Last June, the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan before the property went into receivership.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A judge will begin foreclosure proceedings Monday on the Epicentre, which was once the place to be in uptown Charlotte.

The three-story building that sits at Trade and College streets was once filled with bars, restaurants and shops. Now, just a few remain.

Last June, the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan before the property went into receivership.

Related: Charlotte’s uptown Epicentre faces foreclosure after owner defaults on loan

In December, the firm overseeing the receivership said it was in the process of restructuring contracts for some of the remaining businesses, upgrading security and getting the Epicentre into showable condition.

Once the foreclosure is complete, the bank will take ownership and likely proceed with an auction.

Back in December, WBTV spoke to Center City partners about the future of the 302,000 square foot building. At the time, CEO Michael Smith was optimistic.

Related: The future of uptown Charlotte and the Epicentre

“It is too important an asset, with all of its parking, with three hotels and with all of that space. You can trust in the efficiency, liquidity of markets to help it redefine itself and be this new asset for Charlotte on the other side,” Smith previously said.

Monday’s hearing is online at 2:30 p.m. Check back with WBTV for what the next steps are

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County mugshots. Left to right: Leshantez McDowell, Justin Peebles, Michael Greely,...
4 men charged with murder after 2 juveniles shot, one killed in Gaston County
Melvin Morton, 60, was charged.
Rowan County man, 60, charged with murder in Rockwell
A single-car crash on Saturday killed one person and injured three others, including a child,...
Troopers: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-77 wreck in Iredell Co.
Thomas Ketelsen, 60, is suspected of robbing a bank in Catawba County and a bank in Rowan County.
Police: Suspected bank robber killed in crash in Nash County
Grand opening of Five Points Plaza
Charlotte holds grand opening for Five Points Plaza

Latest News

Around 12 a.m. on Monday, about 15 cows were spotted on Albemarle Road.
‘Moo-ving’ along: Cows take over Albemarle Road in east Charlotte overnight
Last June, the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan before the property went into receivership.
Foreclosure hearing for Epicentre begins Monday after company defaulted on $85M loan in 2021
Around 12 a.m. on Monday, on Albemarle Road, about 15 cows were blocking the road.
‘Moo-ving’ along: Cows take over Albemarle Road in east Charlotte overnight
Charlotte FC Fans at Hooligan's in Charlotte
Charlotte FC builds fan base with watch parties, travel