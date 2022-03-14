NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Florida man calls 911, requests for meth to be tested for authenticity, police say

Police have charged Thomas Eugene Colucci after they say he called 911 to have his meth tested...
Police have charged Thomas Eugene Colucci after they say he called 911 to have his meth tested for authenticity.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man after they say he called 911 and requested them to test his meth.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in Spring Hill, Florida, after a resident called 911 to request that a deputy come and “test the methamphetamine” he had bought.

When deputies arrived, they met with 41-year-old Thomas Eugene Colucci. Police said Colucci told the deputies he had purchased meth from a man he met in a local bar and believed it was actually bath salts after using some of it.

Police said Colucci told them he was an experienced drug user and that he had used meth before and “knew what it should feel like.” He then produced two small baggies, each one containing a white crystal-like substance, and handed them over to the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said the substance did not provide the sensation Colucci was expecting, which is why he called 911.

Colucci told the deputies he wanted his meth tested because he did not want other people to purchase “fake” meth from the man who sold it to him, the sheriff’s office said, adding that he wanted deputies to “put the person in trouble” for selling dangerous drugs. Police said he was unable to provide a name or contact info for the man who sold the drugs to him.

A deputy performed a field test on a sample of the substance from each of the baggies, as requested. Both baggies tested positive for methamphetamine.

The deputies then placed Colucci under arrest. He was put in the back of a patrol vehicle, and then taken to a hospital after he began complaining about chest pains where he was cleared by a doctor.

Colucci was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $7,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
Search warrant: Rutherford Co. man confesses to killing multiple people
An arrest has been made following a shooting Monday morning on Copper Creek Court in east...
CMPD: Juvenile charged in shooting of Garinger HS student in east Charlotte
Avalon Avenue Homicide
Police investigating after man shot and killed in west Charlotte
The 300,000 square foot building at College and Trade streets was once a hot spot for...
Epicentre foreclosure underway after judge issues order
A woman was scammed out of $1000's in a gift card scam.
A new twist on a familiar scam targeting the elderly

Latest News

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of...
SWAT team members shot, hospitalized in arrest attempt in Wash.
The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for...
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead
One dead after two teens shot in south Charlotte
One dead after two teens shot in south Charlotte
Ethan Rivera's mother talks about next steps for justice in his death
Ethan Rivera's mother talks about next steps for justice in his death
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe