Davidson back in the NCAA Tournament

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Davidson would fall in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game earlier today, but learned tonight that they will be a part of the field of 68 in the NCAA Tournament.

Davidson secured a 10 seed in the West Regional and will take on 7 seed Michigan State on Friday in Greenville, SC.

It is the Wildcats 15th NCAA Tournament bid and 10th under head coach Bob McKillop.

It’s their first trip back to the Big Dance since 2018 and Davidson has not won a NCAA Tournament game since 2008.

Interesting side note, Davidson’s leading scorer, Foster Loyer, transferred in from Michigan State. Loyer was a captain on the Spartans team, but now is a captain with Davidson so he will be motivated to take on his former team.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of Duke vs Cal State Fullerton next Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

