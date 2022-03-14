NC DHHS Flu
Cold night before warm weather this week with a First Alert Wednesday

Highs will still be running more than 10 degrees below average as we just barely make it to 50 this afternoon.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more chilly night ahead before we see a warming trend and rain chances returning this week.

  • Tonight: Clear & cold
  • Monday & Tuesday: Sunny & warmer
  • First Alert Wednesday: Rain likely.

We’re going to wrap up the weekend clear and cold. Tonight, lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(WBTV)

Our next First Alert is for Wednesday; expect cloudy skies with rain throughout most of the day. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers on St. Patrick’s Day and Friday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Mild conditions will continue into next weekend but there will be a chance for scattered showers on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

