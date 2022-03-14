Cold night before warm weather this week with a First Alert Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more chilly night ahead before we see a warming trend and rain chances returning this week.

Tonight: Clear & cold

Monday & Tuesday: Sunny & warmer

First Alert Wednesday: Rain likely .

We’re going to wrap up the weekend clear and cold. Tonight, lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight's Forecast (WBTV)

Our next First Alert is for Wednesday; expect cloudy skies with rain throughout most of the day. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers on St. Patrick’s Day and Friday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Mild conditions will continue into next weekend but there will be a chance for scattered showers on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

