NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte Heads to #10 Indiana for NCAA Tournament Opener Saturday

On Tuesday, the Charlotte 49ers unveiled their new athletics logo. First new look to the logo...
On Tuesday, the Charlotte 49ers unveiled their new athletics logo. First new look to the logo since 2000.(WBTV)
By Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte women’s basketball, Conference USA’s regular season and tournament champions, will open up NCAA Tournament play as a #14 seed traveling to #3 seed Indiana in Bloomington for first round action on Saturday.

“We’re excited to be in the tournament,” began Conference USA’s Coach of the Year Cara Consuegra. “It wasn’t necessarily about what our seed was or where we were going, it was the opportunity to keep playing, represent Conference USA, represent Charlotte, we’re excited. Any team that operates at the level that they (Indiana) do in the Big Ten, it’s going to be a huge, huge game. The nice thing about our kids is they’re confident, they believe in themselves and they’re excited for the opportunity.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charlotte (22-9) picked up a quarterfinal win over Rice, defeated North Texas in the semis and stormed back to knock off Louisiana Tech 68-63 in the C-USA tournament championship on Saturday night. A season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter finished off the second title in school history. Octavia Jett-Wilson scored 26 of her game-high 31 points in the second half on her way to tournament MVP honors.

APPEARANCE #3

The 49ers make their first trip back to the big dance since the 2008-09 season when the Niners captured the A-10 tournament title. The 2002-03 squad earned the program’s first-ever bid as an at-large after winning the C-USA regular season crown. Charlotte will make their first appearance under Consuegra.

BLOOMINGTON BRACKET IN BRIDGEPORT REGION

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will take on the winner of #6 Kentucky and #11 Princeton on Monday. The last team standing of those four will advance to the sweet 16 in the Bridgeport regional. NC State is the #1 team in the region followed by #2 UConn.

INDIANA SNAPSHOT

Indiana (22-8) earned an at-large bid out of the Big Ten after falling 74-67 to #12/18 Iowa last Sunday. The Hoosier are currently ranked #10 in the latest WBCA poll. This will be the second meeting all-time between the two schools with Indiana scoring a 72-61 win in Freeport, Bahamas back in 2009.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County mugshots. Left to right: Leshantez McDowell, Justin Peebles, Michael Greely,...
4 men charged with murder after 2 juveniles shot, one killed in Gaston County
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
Melvin Morton, 60, was charged.
Rowan County man, 60, charged with murder in Rockwell
The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners recommended Wilhelmenia I. Rembert for...
Mecklenburg County Commissioners announce recommendation for temporary at-large seat
The release of the bus footage, showing the events that unfolded that night, comes a month to...
Footage released from inside bus where CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed

Latest News

Charlotte FC Logo
Charlotte FC falls to Atlanta United but scores their first ever goal
Weddington kept their winning streak alive, moving it to 49 straight games without a loss as...
Weddington wins second straight with 76-58 win over Panther Creek
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Charlotte wins C-USA Tourney title behind Jett-Wilson’s MVP performance
Loyer and Davidson Punch Ticket to A-10 Title Game