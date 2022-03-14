Charlotte Heads to #10 Indiana for NCAA Tournament Opener Saturday

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte women’s basketball, Conference USA’s regular season and tournament champions, will open up NCAA Tournament play as a #14 seed traveling to #3 seed Indiana in Bloomington for first round action on Saturday.

“We’re excited to be in the tournament,” began Conference USA’s Coach of the Year Cara Consuegra. “It wasn’t necessarily about what our seed was or where we were going, it was the opportunity to keep playing, represent Conference USA, represent Charlotte, we’re excited. Any team that operates at the level that they (Indiana) do in the Big Ten, it’s going to be a huge, huge game. The nice thing about our kids is they’re confident, they believe in themselves and they’re excited for the opportunity.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charlotte (22-9) picked up a quarterfinal win over Rice, defeated North Texas in the semis and stormed back to knock off Louisiana Tech 68-63 in the C-USA tournament championship on Saturday night. A season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter finished off the second title in school history. Octavia Jett-Wilson scored 26 of her game-high 31 points in the second half on her way to tournament MVP honors.

APPEARANCE #3

The 49ers make their first trip back to the big dance since the 2008-09 season when the Niners captured the A-10 tournament title. The 2002-03 squad earned the program’s first-ever bid as an at-large after winning the C-USA regular season crown. Charlotte will make their first appearance under Consuegra.

BLOOMINGTON BRACKET IN BRIDGEPORT REGION

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will take on the winner of #6 Kentucky and #11 Princeton on Monday. The last team standing of those four will advance to the sweet 16 in the Bridgeport regional. NC State is the #1 team in the region followed by #2 UConn.

INDIANA SNAPSHOT

Indiana (22-8) earned an at-large bid out of the Big Ten after falling 74-67 to #12/18 Iowa last Sunday. The Hoosier are currently ranked #10 in the latest WBCA poll. This will be the second meeting all-time between the two schools with Indiana scoring a 72-61 win in Freeport, Bahamas back in 2009.

