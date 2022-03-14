NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte gas prices remain unchanged at $4.19 per gallon

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte remain unchanged over the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $4.19 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 42 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.77 a gallon on March 14, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are almost 83 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.52 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.88 per gallon as of March 13 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of 71 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.17, unchanged from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline hasn’t changed in the last week, averaging $4.32 a gallon Monday, fuel analysts said. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.47 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

