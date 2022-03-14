Charlotte FC falls to Atlanta United but scores their first ever goal

ATLANTA, G.A. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC finally scored their first ever goal, but couldn’t secure their first ever win as they fell to Atlanta United 2-1.

After a scoreless first half, Atlanta got the first goal on a Josef Martinez penalty kick in the 60th minute. It is the 90th MLS goal in the career of Martinez.

Atlanta got the penalty kick after Christian Makoun fouled Brooks Lennon in the box as he extended his arm on a push.

But 6 minutes later, history for Charlotte FC. Off a corner kick, Ben Bender sent it inside the box and North Carolina native Adam Armour headed it past Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan for the club’s first-ever goal.

After 90 minutes, 7 minutes of extra time was added to the clock and one minute from a draw, Atlanta got the game-winner as Jake Mulraney put a left-footed kick into the back of the net.

With the loss, Charlotte FC falls to 0-3. They hit the pitch again on Saturday when they host 1-1-1 New England.

