Charlotte FC builds fan base with watch parties, travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Charlotte Football Club played its third game ever against Atlanta this weekend, fans came together in different ways to show their support.

Several flocked to bars like Courtyard Hooligan’s in Uptown to watch with other fans.

“Well this is our first time out for supporting so I think we’re planning to meet a lot of supporters here,” said one fan, Zach Sorgi.

“So a lot of people here watch different European teams, we just so happen to now have a team in Charlotte,” explained another, Farei Gwatn.

“There are so many people that are just moving to Charlotte like we’re coming into our own and it’s really exciting to have a soccer team here finally, I think we have so many soccer fans,” said Greg Lyon.

Not only did Charlotte FC fans gather in the city, many also travelled to Atlanta to back the club at the game.

Shawn Smith said he, along with nearly 400 other fans, many of whom are part of soccer support groups online, drove four hours to be there.

“It was touching to see people finally in person and that was the fun part,” said Smith.

“You get to see the fans you met online. It’s like you created this electronic family but then you get to see them in person for the first time. That’s a really cool experience.”

Several told WBTV they’ve been team Charlotte FC since the announcement of the club two years ago and anxiously await their first win.

