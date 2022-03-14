Blues Traveler, Spin Doctors announced as headliners for 2022 Cheerwine Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two ‘90s rock bands are set to perform at the 2022 Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury.

Festival organizers announced Monday that Blues Traveler, the Grammy-winning quintet best known for the songs “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway,” are one of the headliners.

The other is the Grammy-nominated Spin Doctors, who rose to fame with their 5x platinum album “Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” featuring the hit singles “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes,” a news release stated.

“We’re beyond grateful to the fans who travel from near and far to celebrate at the Cheerwine Festival with us,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “And we’d like to thank them by hosting two incredible headlining acts in our hometown. On top of that, we’re thrilled to welcome an incredible array of local vendors and brands from around the South to help us celebrate uniquely regional sights, sounds and tastes.”

The two headlining acts will be joined by Lauren Light Trio, Tsunami Wave Riders and 9daytrip.

The Cheerwine Festival is back in Salisbury in 2022 after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The southern soft drink’s hometown of Salisbury, N.C., will host the popular festival on Saturday, May 21, from 12 to 10 p.m., organizers announced. The event was canceled in 2021, while a virtual festival was held in 2020.

In 2019 an estimated 50,000 people attended the Cheerwine Festival.

