NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

West Charlotte outlasts Seventy-First 83-75

West Charlotte celebrates after winning the 3A state championship
West Charlotte celebrates after winning the 3A state championship(WBTV)
By NCHSAA
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by the NCHSAA

RALEIGH – Seventy-First came out hot initially, but West Charlotte outpaced the Falcons in the second half, shooting 18-27 in the half and hanging up 50 points on their way to an 83-75 win. Landon King dropped 25 points and snatched three rebounds to go with his five steals on his way to being named the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player in the 3A title game.

After trailing 18-12 through a quarter, the Lions settled into a nice offensive rhythm in the second quarter. Both teams put out 21 points in the second frame and Seventy-First took a six-point lead into the break, 39-33. The Falcons were led by Xavier Tubbs-Matthews who scored 22 points in the game with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Lions outscored Seventy-First on the fast-break 20-5. The Falcons dominated the paint however, outrebounding the Lions 49-21. West Charlotte’s three-headed attack saw Ollie Alford score 21 points and fill up the other columns on the stat sheet with a pair of rebounds and assists to complement his three steals. Chancellor Morrow chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds with four blocks. Morrow was chosen as the Lions most Outstanding Player in the game.

Two other Falcons finished the game in double figures with James Scott pouring in 21 points and grabbing a double-double with 10 rebounds he was named the Most Outstanding Player in the game for the Falcons. Jared Davis was also in double figures with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

The Seventy-First Falcons finished the season 27-5 and were 12-2 as the champions of the United 8 3A/4A Conference. The Falcons won their fourth Eastern Regional Championship and appeared in the state title game for the fourth time in school history.

West Charlotte finished the season 22-9. The Lions were 8-4 in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference. The Lions advanced to the NCHSAA State Championship Game for the eighth time in program history, winning their sixth NCHSAA State Title. The Lions also won two State Championships in the NCHSAC (North Carolina High School Athletic Conference) prior to integration.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
Jamison Sylvester Baldwin, 41, faces a long list of charges.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by police in search of Salisbury home
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.
A few strong-severe storms will be possible, especially in our southeastern counties, from...
Rain, storms, snow likely overnight ahead of a cold and blustery weekend

Latest News

Weddington kept their winning streak alive, moving it to 49 straight games without a loss as...
Weddington wins second straight with 76-58 win over Panther Creek
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Charlotte wins C-USA Tourney title behind Jett-Wilson’s MVP performance
Loyer and Davidson Punch Ticket to A-10 Title Game
Chambers celebrates their 3rd straight state title as they beat Apex Friendship
Chambers nabs third straight with 46-44 win over Apex Friendship
NCHSAA Logo
J.M. Robinson holds off Farmville Central rally 70-68