West Charlotte outlasts Seventy-First 83-75

Press release provided by the NCHSAA

RALEIGH – Seventy-First came out hot initially, but West Charlotte outpaced the Falcons in the second half, shooting 18-27 in the half and hanging up 50 points on their way to an 83-75 win. Landon King dropped 25 points and snatched three rebounds to go with his five steals on his way to being named the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player in the 3A title game.

After trailing 18-12 through a quarter, the Lions settled into a nice offensive rhythm in the second quarter. Both teams put out 21 points in the second frame and Seventy-First took a six-point lead into the break, 39-33. The Falcons were led by Xavier Tubbs-Matthews who scored 22 points in the game with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Lions outscored Seventy-First on the fast-break 20-5. The Falcons dominated the paint however, outrebounding the Lions 49-21. West Charlotte’s three-headed attack saw Ollie Alford score 21 points and fill up the other columns on the stat sheet with a pair of rebounds and assists to complement his three steals. Chancellor Morrow chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds with four blocks. Morrow was chosen as the Lions most Outstanding Player in the game.

Two other Falcons finished the game in double figures with James Scott pouring in 21 points and grabbing a double-double with 10 rebounds he was named the Most Outstanding Player in the game for the Falcons. Jared Davis was also in double figures with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

The Seventy-First Falcons finished the season 27-5 and were 12-2 as the champions of the United 8 3A/4A Conference. The Falcons won their fourth Eastern Regional Championship and appeared in the state title game for the fourth time in school history.

West Charlotte finished the season 22-9. The Lions were 8-4 in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference. The Lions advanced to the NCHSAA State Championship Game for the eighth time in program history, winning their sixth NCHSAA State Title. The Lions also won two State Championships in the NCHSAC (North Carolina High School Athletic Conference) prior to integration.

