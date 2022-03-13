Troopers: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-77 wreck in Iredell Co.

IREDELL CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car crash on Saturday killed one person and injured three others, including a child, in Iredell County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called out around 1:25 p.m. to investigate a fatal crash on Interstate 77 South, near Exit 35 for Brawley School Road.

Troopers were able to determine a 2001 Ford Explorer headed south hit the concrete median barrier, overturned several times, and went down an embankment on the right side of the road.

Three of the passengers were injured but are expected to be OK: A 34-year-old male driver, 39-year-old male passenger, and an 8-year-old passenger.

Each of the three were wearing a seatbelt.

The fourth person in the car, 49-year-old Niki Rochelle Jordan, of Statesville, was ejected from the car. She died of her injuries at the scene.

Jordan was not restrained by a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

