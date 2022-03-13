NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tom Selleck looks back on ‘Blue Bloods’ ahead of smash show’s 250th episode

The show is in it’s 12th year.
Tom Selleck spoke with WBTV about the 250th episode of the hit show 'Blue Bloods,' which premiered March 11.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Twelve years after its premiere, the hit show “Blue Bloods” aired its 250th episode Friday on WBTV. And who better to talk about it than the star of the show, Tom Selleck?

“Two-hundred and fifty is such a huge number and it just sort of happened overnight to all of us, I think because we’re having a good time shooting it…,” Selleck told QC@3′s Mary King.

Selleck, who plays New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, took some time to talk to the QC@3 team about the show’s journey and where he sees it going.

“The future is, to me, endless,” said Selleck. “We’re a character-driven show; the characters can get older and grow and change.”

Blue Bloods” airs at 10 p.m. EST on WBTV.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County mugshots. Left to right: Leshantez McDowell, Justin Peebles, Michael Greely,...
4 men charged with murder after 2 juveniles shot, one killed in Gaston County
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
The release of the bus footage, showing the events that unfolded that night, comes a month to...
Footage released from inside bus where CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed
The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners recommended Wilhelmenia I. Rembert for...
Mecklenburg County Commissioners announce recommendation for temporary at-large seat
Jamison Sylvester Baldwin, 41, faces a long list of charges.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by police in search of Salisbury home