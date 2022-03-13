Tom Selleck looks back on ‘Blue Bloods’ ahead of smash show’s 250th episode

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Twelve years after its premiere, the hit show “Blue Bloods” aired its 250th episode Friday on WBTV. And who better to talk about it than the star of the show, Tom Selleck?

“Two-hundred and fifty is such a huge number and it just sort of happened overnight to all of us, I think because we’re having a good time shooting it…,” Selleck told QC@3′s Mary King.

Selleck, who plays New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, took some time to talk to the QC@3 team about the show’s journey and where he sees it going.

“The future is, to me, endless,” said Selleck. “We’re a character-driven show; the characters can get older and grow and change.”

“Blue Bloods” airs at 10 p.m. EST on WBTV.

