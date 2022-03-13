St. Patrick’s Day weekend draws crowds, brings business back to bars, pubs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After two years of cancelled or delayed events, St. Patrick’s Day weekend was a long-awaited celebration.

“You know it’s great to be out here finally. We tried to go last year, then the year before that, it’s just great to be out again,” said one bar crawl participant.

It also meant a steady flow of cash for bars, pubs and other businesses that rely on holiday crowds.

“Oh this’ll be fantastic,” said Andy Hollis, the owner at Sir Edmond Halley’s pub in Charlotte.

“This’ll be our first one in 2 years without the restrictions and so we’re looking forward to that.”

Hollis said in the past two years, the pandemic tampered the crowd and closed their doors early. However, that’s not the case this weekend and will likely not be for the coming week.

He looks forward to a more normal St. Patrick’s Day next week: their biggest money-maker of the year.

“All the regulars, our locals come and flock to the pub and it’s just a great gathering.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.