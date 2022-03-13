Salisbury slows down Farmville Central 54-44

Press release provided by the NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL – The Salisbury Hornets used a balanced attack to take down Farmville Central 54-44 and win the 2022 2A Women’s Basketball State Championship at the Dean E. Smith Center. Kyla Bryant led the Hornets, dumping in 17 points and grabbing four boards on her way to being selected as the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player in the 2A Championship.

After an evenly played first quarter, the Hornets clamped down defensively in the second, holding the explosive Jaguars offense to just a pair of field goals in the quarter. The defensive effort helped the Hornets to a nine-point lead at halftime, slowing down the typically fast-paced Farmville attack.

Salisbury’s Rachel McCullough drained three of her first four attempts from beyond the arc, two of them in the third quarter. She had 13 points in the game including four critical free throws down the stretch to help the Hornets keel the Jags at bay.

The Hornets also got an excellent performance from Jamecia Huntley who scored 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds despite drawing one of the toughest Farmville Central defenders, Journee McDaniel, for most of the day. Huntley’s performance on the boards and in the scoring column helped earn her Most Outstanding Player honors for Salisbury.

Amiya Joyner was a force in the paint for Farmville Central. The East Carolina commit scored a team-high 16 points and snatched 23 rebounds in the game. She also added five blocks in the game and was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Farmville Central. McDaniel was the only other Jaguar in double figures, scoring 14 points and five rebounds with a pair of steals to her credit.

Farmville Central finished the season 27-5. The Jaguars were 12-0 as the champions of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference. The Jaguars won the Eastern Regional Championship for the fourth straight season.

Salisbury finished the season 28-1 and were 12-0 in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference where they won the league championship. The Hornets won the program’s fifth State Championship and first since 2011.

