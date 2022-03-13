NC DHHS Flu
Rowan County man, 60, charged with murder in Rockwell

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Melvin Morton, 60, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a man with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Melvin Douglas Morton, 60, was arrested on Sunday.

Deputies were sent to a home on the 1900 block of Cannon St. Ext. in Rockwell around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in response to a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found Morton in the living room and the body of a Kristy Rothwell Hiatt, 48, on the floor in a bedroom.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to records, Morton did not live at the residence.

He was arrested in the early hours of the next day and is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center. His first court date is set for Monday.

