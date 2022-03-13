Police searching for person of interest after man shot and killed in Stanley

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Stanley Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing someone Saturday night.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. at 700 North Buckoak Street when officers discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn’t be released at this time due to pending family notification.

Officers are searching for 26-year-old Cornelius Tyrone Duff Jr., also known as “TJ.” He is a person of interest

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Duff or any information concerning last night’s incident on North Buckoak Street is asked to contact the Stanley Police Department at (704) 263 - 4778 Gaston County Crime Stoppers at (704) 861 - 8000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.