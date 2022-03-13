One more cool day, then back to the 60s tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pour yourself an extra-large cup of coffee this morning. Between the time change AND the cold temps, you deserve it!

Yesterday was a doozy! We went from early morning thunderstorms to a windy and cold afternoon. Today will be considerably quieter. It won’t be considerably warmer, though. Highs will still be running more than 10 degrees below average as we just barely make it to 50 this afternoon. It will be sunny and a little less windy.

Temperatures tonight will fall to around freezing but we will rebound during the day on Monday. With sunny skies, highs will make it back to the mid-60s. Tuesday will bring more clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday will bring the week’s best chance for rain. It will be cloudy with a chance for showers at any time. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, so no winter weather is expected, even for the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will take us back to around 70. There is a small shower chance each day.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

