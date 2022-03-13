NC DHHS Flu
Loyer and Davidson Punch Ticket to A-10 Title Game

By Davidson Athletics
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Foster Loyer paced five Davidson players in double figures with a game-high 21 points as the Wildcats led from start to finish in an 84-69 victory over Saint Louis in the semifinals of the 2022 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Saturday inside Capital One Arena.

In addition to advancing to its 21st conference title game (19 - SoCon, 2 - A-10) in school history, Davidson improves to 27-5 overall and awaits the winner of Dayton and Richmond.

Loyer finished 6-of-10 from the floor, drilled three of Davidson’s 10 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws.

After battling foul trouble in Friday’s quarterfinal win over Fordham, Luka Brajkovic, the league’s Player of the Year, bounced back with his 16th career double-double recording 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 5 assists.

Hyunjung Lee added 16 points, Michael Jones scored 13 and Grant Huffman was impressive for the second straight outing off the bench with 12 points for the Wildcats, who finished the game at 50.9 percent.

The ‘Cats also hit 10-of-23 from long range and converted 16 of their 18 tries at the charity stripe.

Davidson drilled eight first-half triples including five straight at one point sparking a 26-9 streak to close the period, giving the ‘Cats a 44-24 lead at intermission.

The Wildcats pushed the margin to as many as 23, 61-38, on a Huffman layup with 14:37 to play. Saint Louis (23-11), which was led by Terrance Hargrove’s 14 points, got to within 12 in the closing minutes but was unable to inch closer.

