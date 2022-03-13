J.M. Robinson holds off Farmville Central rally 70-68

Press release provided by the NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL – J.M. Robinson had to hang on, but the Bulldogs survived a valiant comeback attempt from the three-time defending champion, Farmville Central. The Bulldogs held off the Jaguars 70-68 to win the school’s second State Basketball Championship, and first since their 3A State Championship victory over Terry Sanford in 2016.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the game, leading by as many as 14 with 1:25 to go in the third. However, Farmville managed a voracious run to tie the game in the final minute at 66. Jermaine Gray managed to snatch a rebound on a missed free throw attempt in the final five seconds before knocking down one of his two foul shots in the closing seconds to ice the game.

Daevin Hobbs earned Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player honors for the game, grabbing 17 of Robinson’s 46 rebounds. He also scored 16 points in the game. Gray was the other shining star for the Bulldogs, putting up 22 points and grabbing 9 boards. He was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Robinson.

Farmville Central’s aggressive defense caused problems for the Bulldogs most of the night. The Jags forced 24 turnovers and converted 34 points off those miscues. Jah Short nearly single-handedly brought the Jaguars back into the game in the third quarter, scoring 14 of his game-high 28 in the frame and picked up four steals. Short was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for the Jaguars.

Farmville Central was 27-4 on the year. The Jaguars were the champions of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference, posting a perfect 12-0 record in conference play. The Jaguars advanced to the State Championship Game for the fourth consecutive year and the ninth time in program history.

Robinson concluded the season 28-3 with a perfect 12-0 record in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference where they were the champions. The Bulldogs won the school’s second Western Regional Championship and second state title in program history.

