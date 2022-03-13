NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

J.M. Robinson holds off Farmville Central rally 70-68

NCHSAA Logo
NCHSAA Logo(WBTV)
By NCHSAA
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by the NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL – J.M. Robinson had to hang on, but the Bulldogs survived a valiant comeback attempt from the three-time defending champion, Farmville Central. The Bulldogs held off the Jaguars 70-68 to win the school’s second State Basketball Championship, and first since their 3A State Championship victory over Terry Sanford in 2016.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the game, leading by as many as 14 with 1:25 to go in the third. However, Farmville managed a voracious run to tie the game in the final minute at 66. Jermaine Gray managed to snatch a rebound on a missed free throw attempt in the final five seconds before knocking down one of his two foul shots in the closing seconds to ice the game.

Daevin Hobbs earned Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player honors for the game, grabbing 17 of Robinson’s 46 rebounds. He also scored 16 points in the game. Gray was the other shining star for the Bulldogs, putting up 22 points and grabbing 9 boards. He was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Robinson.

Farmville Central’s aggressive defense caused problems for the Bulldogs most of the night. The Jags forced 24 turnovers and converted 34 points off those miscues. Jah Short nearly single-handedly brought the Jaguars back into the game in the third quarter, scoring 14 of his game-high 28 in the frame and picked up four steals. Short was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for the Jaguars.

Farmville Central was 27-4 on the year. The Jaguars were the champions of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference, posting a perfect 12-0 record in conference play. The Jaguars advanced to the State Championship Game for the fourth consecutive year and the ninth time in program history.

Robinson concluded the season 28-3 with a perfect 12-0 record in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference where they were the champions. The Bulldogs won the school’s second Western Regional Championship and second state title in program history.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
Jamison Sylvester Baldwin, 41, faces a long list of charges.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by police in search of Salisbury home
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.
A few strong-severe storms will be possible, especially in our southeastern counties, from...
Rain, storms, snow likely overnight ahead of a cold and blustery weekend

Latest News

Weddington kept their winning streak alive, moving it to 49 straight games without a loss as...
Weddington wins second straight with 76-58 win over Panther Creek
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Charlotte wins C-USA Tourney title behind Jett-Wilson’s MVP performance
Loyer and Davidson Punch Ticket to A-10 Title Game
Chambers celebrates their 3rd straight state title as they beat Apex Friendship
Chambers nabs third straight with 46-44 win over Apex Friendship