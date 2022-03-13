Cold temps overnight before warmer temps return this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold and windy conditions will continue tonight through Sunday. Warmer temperatures and sunshine will return for the start of the week.

Tonight: Very cold, windy

Sunday: Sunny, breezy & cold

Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer

After a rough start to the weekend with wind, rain, and snow, we’re in for a frigid night. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the teens and 20s; in the mountains some areas will drop into the single digits. Sunday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine but still breezy and cold with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Tonight's Low Temps (WBTV)

Temperatures will finally get back to where they should be for this time of the year on Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker but remain partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure moving out of the southern Plains. This system will bring us a good chance for rain off-and-on throughout the day Wednesday. A few showers could linger into Thursday morning otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 70 degrees.

More spring-like conditions can be expected for Friday and next Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Enjoy the weekend!

