Cold temps overnight before warmer temps return this week

March is not playing around this weekend! We started the day with spring-like weather. Now, we return to winter.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold and windy conditions will continue tonight through Sunday. Warmer temperatures and sunshine will return for the start of the week.

  • Tonight: Very cold, windy
  • Sunday: Sunny, breezy & cold
  • Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer

After a rough start to the weekend with wind, rain, and snow, we’re in for a frigid night. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the teens and 20s; in the mountains some areas will drop into the single digits. Sunday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine but still breezy and cold with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Tonight's Low Temps
Tonight's Low Temps(WBTV)

Temperatures will finally get back to where they should be for this time of the year on Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker but remain partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure moving out of the southern Plains. This system will bring us a good chance for rain off-and-on throughout the day Wednesday. A few showers could linger into Thursday morning otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 70 degrees.

More spring-like conditions can be expected for Friday and next Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

