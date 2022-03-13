Charlotte wins C-USA Tourney title behind Jett-Wilson’s MVP performance

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

FRISCO, Texas – The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team scored 49 second-half points to storm back for a 68-63 victory over Louisiana Tech to claim the 2022 Conference USA Tournament Championship. Octavia Jett-Wilson took home tournament MVP honors after dropping 26 of her game-high 31 points in the second half to spark the comeback. The victory, in which the Niners made their second-largest comeback of the season down nine at the half, earns the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament and will make its third appearance all-time next week.

“That’s probably not the way we drew it up with the way we started,” began Head Coach Cara Consuegra. “A lot of that is a credit to LA Tech. They came out hungry, ready and frustrated us a lot on the offensive end to start. I think a lot of that was nerves. For as veteran and composed as we were all year, this is a different stage. You could see it in our players, every time out I just said calm down. In the second half, we saw a basketball team that when we’re clicking on all cylinders we are really, really good. I’m so happy for our players. Today, we’re champions.”

SLOW START

Charlotte (22-9) had to snap an 8-0 run to open up the game by Louisiana Tech (21-11) with a Jada McMillian free throw at the 2:32 mark of the first. Dazia Lawrence closed out a struggle of a first quarter with a back door layup with 54 seconds left as the Niners trailed 12-3 after one.

EVEN IN THE SECOND, DOWN AT THE HALF

Mikayla Boykin hit a three just 28 seconds into the second getting the 16-point period underway. Angel Middleton laid in a second chance bucket to cut the deficit down to 18-9 before a pair of free throws and triple from the corner by Jett-Wilson made it 26-12 with 2:43 before the half. Charlotte closed out the half with a little momentum scoring the final four points with a free throw from KeKe McKinney, a layup by Jada McMillian and pullup jumper by Jacee Busick to trail 28-19 at the break.

19 IN THIRD TO GET GOING

After scoring just 19 points in the first half, the Niners started to turn the tables with a 19-point third quarter that started with baskets by McMillian and Jett-Wilson before a basket Boykin and three from Jett-Wilson made it a three-point game, 33-30, with 4:39 left in the period. Jett-Wilson added two more to cut it to two before hitting two free throws with 3:02 remaining in the third to erase the deficit completely tied at 34-34. Jett-Wilson’s jumper with 1:22 left gave the Niners their first lead of the night before heading to the fourth tied up at 38.

SEASON-HIGH 30 TO CAPTURE TITLE

Charlotte put up the most points in a quarter all season long tallying 30 in the fourth leading them to their title. McMillian immediately began with a three-point play 12 seconds in before Jett-Wilson hit a crucial three extending the lead to five with 6:23 remaining. McMillian pushed the lead out to seven as the clock slowly ticked down showing 6:03 to go. A Jett-Wilson three-point play at the 4:29 mark kept the lead at six before late free throws by Jett-Wilson and McMillian the rest of the way with Louisiana Tech in a fouling situation led to the Niners five-point victory.

SECOND HALF TEAR

The Niners went 8-for-13 in the third quarter to tie it shooting 61.5% from the floor and a whopping 78% on 7-of-9 fourth quarter shooting to take the title. Jett-Wilson scored her 31 on 73% shooting going 8-of-11 from the floor, draining a trio of triples and going 12-of-13 from the line. McMillian added 18 points on 40% shooting while McKinney and Williams pulled down seven boards. McKinney, the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, came up with another critical block in the closing second to preserve the win.

NCAA NEXT

Charlotte will now await word on where their NCAA Tournament journey will begin with the annual selection show taking place on Sunday night, 8:00 p.m. on ESPN. The trip will mark the third time in program history the 49ers will play in the big dance.

