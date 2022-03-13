Chambers nabs third straight with 46-44 win over Apex Friendship

Press release provided by the NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL – Julius Chambers defense kept them in the game in the first half and provided the opportunity for a late surge to overcome a 14-point first half deficit and claw their way to a 46-44 victory over Apex Friendship. The win gave Chambers their third straight State Championship including the COVID-19 shortened Co-Championship they shared in 2020.

The Julius Chambers Cougars’ early box-and-one defense on Apex Friendship’s McDonald’s All-American, Indya Nivar, slowed down the prolific scorer in the first half. Nivar was held to just five points in the first half, but despite her slower start, the Patriots enjoyed a 10-point halftime edge, 26-16.

The Cougars mounted a ferocious comeback in the final half. They were led by Jazlyn Harris who scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including 10 in the final quarter, to help push them across the finish line. Harris finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and four steals on her way to being selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Chambers.

Chambers used their size advantage well in the second half. Seini Hicks finished the gaem with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars, helping keep possessions alive with seven offensive rebounds. She also dished out three assists and was selected as the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player for her efforts.

Apex Friendship got a game-high 16 points from Jada Coleman as the senior enjoyed some great looks with the Cougar defense focused on Nivar. Coleman added three rebounds and shot 5-9 from the field in the game. Indya Nivar finished the game with 14 points, including five straight for the Patriots to surge back in front in the late fourth quarter. She also had seven rebounds and three assists on her way to being selected for the Most Outstanding Player award for the Patriots.

Apex Friendship finished the season 29-3. The Patriots were 12-2 as the champions of the Southwest Wake 4A Conference. They won their first regional championship in program history, appearing the State Championship Game for the first time in the school’s brief history.

Chambers finished the season 24-6. The Cougars were 11-1 as the champions of the Queen City 3A/4A Conference. The Cougars appeared in the schools’ fourth state championship game, winning the title for the third straight season.

