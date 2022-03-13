NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he said.

He also said that former first lady Michelle Obama tested negative and that they are “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County mugshots. Left to right: Leshantez McDowell, Justin Peebles, Michael Greely,...
4 men charged with murder after 2 juveniles shot, one killed in Gaston County
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
The release of the bus footage, showing the events that unfolded that night, comes a month to...
Footage released from inside bus where CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed
The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners recommended Wilhelmenia I. Rembert for...
Mecklenburg County Commissioners announce recommendation for temporary at-large seat
Jamison Sylvester Baldwin, 41, faces a long list of charges.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by police in search of Salisbury home

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump at a service...
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
US journalist Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq