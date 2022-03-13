NC DHHS Flu
4 men charged with murder after 2 juveniles shot, one killed in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police arrested four men on Saturday after two juveniles were shot and one died from their injuries.

The shooting took place on 625 Dameron Road in Bessemer City around 3:11 p.m.

When officers arrived, two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim died on the scene and the other was transported to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery. Their identities won’t be released due to being juveniles.

The Gaston County Police and Dallas Police officers located suspects who fled the scene shortly after in a vehicle. All four suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Wesley McCullough, 18, Michael Greely, 18, Justin Peebles, 18 and Leshantez McDowell, 24, were all charged with first-degree homicide, attempted first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They are all being held at the Gaston County Jail under a hold pending their first appearance in court.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. J. M. Hanline at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

