Top-seeded Davidson Cruises past Fordham in A-10 quarters

By Davidson Athletics
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Behind 15 points and 9 rebounds from Sam Mennenga, top-seeded Davidson cruised past Fordham, 74-56, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament Friday inside Capital One Arena.

The Wildcats, who have advanced to the semifinals every year the tournament has been played, since joining the league in 2014-15, will meet the winner of No. 4 St. Bonaventure / No. 5 Saint Louis tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Freshman Desmond Watson added a season-high 13 points as a reserve, while Hyunjung Lee scored 11 to go along with 8 boards for the ‘Cats.

Grant Huffman was also terrific off the bench for Davidson (26-5) with 9 points, including three of his club’s six 3-pointers.

The Wildcats’ lead grew to as many as 26 on a Foster Loyer step-back jumper with just under eight minutes to play.

Rostyslav Novitskyi paced two Fordham (16-16) players in double figures with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

After a slow start offensively by both teams, Davidson grabbed control with an 11-4 run midway through the opening period sparked by three straight triples, including two from Grant Huffman to go up, 25-16.

Later in the period, the Wildcats reeled off nine unanswered highlighted by six of Desmond Watson’s eight first-half points, before going to the break up 16, 40-24.

Davidson, one of the nation’s top-shooting teams, finished the game at 48.1 percent, while holding the Rams to just 33.3 percent.

