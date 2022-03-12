NC DHHS Flu
Today is getting colder by the hour

By Leigh Brock
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve already reached our high for the day. We were in the mid-50s around midnight and it will continue to get colder as the day goes on.

  • Temps fall to the 30s
  • Breezy all day!
  • Warm-up next week

March is not playing around this weekend! We started the day with spring-like weather. You may have even been woken up by a thunderstorm. Now, we return to winter for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will be falling all day.

If you live in the mountains, it won’t just feel like winter, it will look like it! Snow showers are likely off and on throughout the day. Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties are under both a Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory.

First Alert doppler radar
First Alert doppler radar(First Alert Weather)

You could pick up 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day. The rest of us are under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m.

Winds could gust over 45 miles per hour.

Tonight is when it will really get cold! Lows will fall to the upper teens, making it one of the coldest nights we’ve had all winter. If any plants are blooming and you want to save them, you do need to protect them tonight.

The rest of Sunday will be a bit less eventful. We will warm past freezing by mid-morning. It will be cool and breezy for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 50s (still about ten degrees below average) and winds will be 15-20mph.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

We will get back to more normal temperatures by Monday. Highs will be in the mid-60s through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be pretty quiet but another chance for rain kicks in on Wednesday. That’s our next First Alert.

By Thursday and Friday, we will be back in the 70s again.

Make it a great weekend! Don’t forget to “spring forward” tonight!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

