Rain, storms, snow likely overnight ahead of a cold and blustery weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After reaching the low-mid 60s Friday afternoon, be ready for big changes as we move into the weekend.

Mountain snow and storms to the southeast to start Saturday

Temperatures quickly drop throughout the day

Another First Alert in place next Wednesday

Scattered showers are increasing in coverage Friday evening from south to north. Although these could impact outdoor plans at times tonight, the mainline of rain and storms will hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly drop out of the low 60s and into the mid-upper 50s this evening ahead of our next cold front.

A First Alert remains in place overnight through Saturday as a strong cold front is set to bring big-time impacts to the area. Overnight, expect rain coverage and intensity to pick up as temperatures begin to drop. Rain will quickly transition over to snow in the mountains, where 1-3″+ is possible, especially in the higher elevations. Winter weather alerts are in place as a result. Rain will be likely elsewhere, with storms possible along and southeast of I-85.

A few strong-severe storms will be possible, especially in our southeastern counties, from roughly 4-7am. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but an isolated tornado warning cannot be ruled out.

As mountain snow showers continue, rain will clear out elsewhere by about 8am and temperatures will quickly drop from there! With wind gusts up to 60mph in the mountains and 45mph in the Foothills and Piedmont region, feels like temperatures will be blustery for any outdoor plans. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the region as a result. By Sunday morning, near-record lows will be as low as the teens and low 20s. High pressure will allow for abundant sunshine and highs in the low 50s by Sunday afternoon, however.

We warm up by next week with another First Alert in place for Wednesday.

Stay warm this weekend!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.