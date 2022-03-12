Mecklenburg County Commissioners announce recommendation for temporary at-large seat

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners recommended Wilhelmenia I. Rembert for appointment consideration to fill a temporary at-large county commissioner seat in a special meeting held Saturday.

[RELATED: Mecklenburg Co. commissioners announce four finalists to replace Ella Scarborough]

The board made its recommendation after interviewing four nominees today to fill the seat held by Commissioner Ella B. Scarborough, who is on medical leave.

[RELATED: ‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm]

Rembert is a former at-large county commissioner, serving as vice-chair for one term between 2004-2006, and a former member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

At its next regular meeting on March 15, the board will consider today’s recommendation and vote to appoint a temporary at-large commissioner through Dec. 5, 2022.

That meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 East 4th Street, Charlotte.

The new Commissioner will be sworn in during a ceremony on March 22 when the term begins.

Members of the public can access and view all meetings in-person, on the Government Channel, or online at watch.MeckNC.gov. A recording of today’s interviews can also be viewed at watch.MeckNC.gov.

