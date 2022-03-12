NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I’ll never lose hope’: Grieving husband committed to finding hit-and-run driver who killed wife

He says he still wears a necklace with his wife’s wedding ring and keeps her ashes in his living room.
The grieving husband has worked to place informational signs about what happened to his wife in the area where she was hit.
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been two years since 51-year-old Tammy Pennington was hit by a car and left for dead in east Charlotte.

The deadly hit-and-run happened near 10700 Parkton Road around 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Pennington was taken to the hospital and died several days later. The hit-and-run driver was never found.

Related: Crime Stoppers: Husband pleads for help after wife killed in hit-and-run in Charlotte

Even though two years have passed, Tammy Pennington’s husband, Jeff Pennington, remains hopeful that the driver responsible for hitting and killing his wife can be identified and found.

He spoke to WBTV in an interview Friday night, noting that he still wears a necklace with his wife’s wedding ring and keeps her ashes in his living room.

“Miss Tammy was my heart, my best friend, my wife, we did everything together,” said Jeff Pennington.

The grieving husband makes sure that posters are still all over the east Charlotte neighborhood where the hit-and-run happened.

Each poster bares a photo of his wife’s face and contains information about the hit-and-run.

“Who would have the heart to leave someone laying there without even stopping?” questioned Pennington.

He hopes that in getting an answer to that question, he’ll figure out who hit his wife.

“‘I’ll never lose hope. I’ll never lose hope for Miss Tam. She’s not here and I’m here to take up that slack and I’ll be here forever to do that,” said Jeff Pennington.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
Jamison Sylvester Baldwin, 41, faces a long list of charges.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by police in search of Salisbury home
Breaking News
Kershaw inmate killed after fight in prison

Latest News

The release of the bus footage, showing the events that unfolded that night, comes a month to...
Footage released from inside bus where CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
WBTV returns to tornado-ravaged western Kentucky three months later
Husband continues plea for help two years after wife killed in hit-and-run in Charlotte
Husband continues plea for help two years after wife killed in hit-and-run in Charlotte
Footage released from inside bus where CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed
Footage released from inside bus where CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed