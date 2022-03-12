‘I’ll never lose hope’: Grieving husband committed to finding hit-and-run driver who killed wife

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been two years since 51-year-old Tammy Pennington was hit by a car and left for dead in east Charlotte.

The deadly hit-and-run happened near 10700 Parkton Road around 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Pennington was taken to the hospital and died several days later. The hit-and-run driver was never found.

Even though two years have passed, Tammy Pennington’s husband, Jeff Pennington, remains hopeful that the driver responsible for hitting and killing his wife can be identified and found.

He spoke to WBTV in an interview Friday night, noting that he still wears a necklace with his wife’s wedding ring and keeps her ashes in his living room.

“Miss Tammy was my heart, my best friend, my wife, we did everything together,” said Jeff Pennington.

The grieving husband makes sure that posters are still all over the east Charlotte neighborhood where the hit-and-run happened.

Each poster bares a photo of his wife’s face and contains information about the hit-and-run.

“Who would have the heart to leave someone laying there without even stopping?” questioned Pennington.

He hopes that in getting an answer to that question, he’ll figure out who hit his wife.

“‘I’ll never lose hope. I’ll never lose hope for Miss Tam. She’s not here and I’m here to take up that slack and I’ll be here forever to do that,” said Jeff Pennington.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

