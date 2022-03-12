Finalist for Mecklenburg Commissioner seat explains voting for Confederate History Week 17 years ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Originally, 18 people applied to fill Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough’s seat, but it’s now down to four candidates.

One, we have discovered, voted in favor of Confederate History Week when she was a commissioner back in 2005.

Despite people not agreeing with her choice 17 years ago, Wilhelmenia Rembert tells WBTV she does not regret her vote.

Rembert understands this vote was controversial but tells WBTV that at that time, she did not find the context in the proclamation offensive.

“You know history is about the good, the bad and the ugly, and hopefully we can learn from the experiences of the past, celebrate those things that are good, and then learn from, and improve from those things that are bad and ugly,” Rembert said

Part of the resolution she voted on reads in part: “When we recall what took place during the war between the States, we should do so in an attempt to gain a better understanding of conflicting ideals and passions that pitted brother against brother and tore a nation apart…”

“I still think she should have taken a different route; I understand what she’s saying as far as making sure we don’t repeat history, but I think she should have taken a different route,” Shaniqua Wade of Charlotte said.

WBTV asked a voter: Is this even a big issue to a voter like yourself?

“No it’s not, it absolutely is not,” Pamela McNeil of Charlotte said., “I just don’t think people should be forced to believe a certain way to make other people comfortable, history is history, good and bad, it is what it is and we need to know both sides.”

I asked Rembert: “If you are appointed to the Board of Commissioners and maybe have some constituents who maybe don’t agree to that, what would you tell them today, or what’s your message to them?”

“I would encourage, I would welcome an opportunity to talk with people, actually, I am very open to talking with people all the time whom I agree and people with whom I disagree because that’s how you really learn how to appreciate what people’s experiences are, and what their perspectives are and what informs their thinking,” Rembert said.

Rembert tells WBTV it’s important to recognize, remember and reflect on all history.

She is one of four candidates set to be interviewed by current county commissioners tomorrow morning starting at 8.

