Charlotte holds grand opening for Five Points Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new community space has arrived in Charlotte.

The city celebrated the grand opening of the Five Points Plaza on Saturday in the Historic West End and for Johnson C. Smith University students.

It will be a public gathering space consisting of a stage, swings, additional seating and a splash pad.

“The outdoor area is designed to serve a pivotal role in the revitalization of the historic Five Points area by creating a sense of community and boosting the local economy with activities and events for all ages including live performances, health and wellness activities, community cookouts and more,” the city said in a press release.

The City of Charlotte invested $6 million to create the plaza along with $394,000 from the Johnson S. and James L. Knight Foundation for resident-driven programming. Atrium Health, Lowes and Fifth Third Bank are also sponsors.

“As a gateway to the Beatties Ford Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road Corridor of Opportunity, the plaza is a key center of activity that is ideal for a beautiful community gathering spot,” said Mayor Vi Lyles “This neighborhood is rich in history and cultural pride, and is a prime location for families to come together and enjoy themselves for many generations to come.”

