Charlotte heads to C-USA title game after 66-63 win over North Texas

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

FRISCO, Texas – Player of the Year Octavia Jett-Wilson dropped half of her game-high 28 points in the third quarter to propel Charlotte to a 66-63 victory over North Texas in the Heritage Landscape Supply Group Conference USA Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals on Friday night. Charlotte will now move on to Saturday’s championship game to face Louisiana Tech, the top seed from the west, in front of a nationally-televised audience on CBS Sports Network.

“I talked to our team a lot about when we came to this tournament, we were going to get every team’s very best,” began Head Coach Cara Consuegra. “I really believe we got North Texas’ very best. When we had them on the ropes, they came back. But, our team is built for toughness and doing hard things. Our kids are never, ever rattled and that’s our experience. We expect games like this and we’re ready for them.”

GETTING GOING

Both teams needed a couple of minutes before finding the bottom of the net as Mikayla Boykin answered a Mean Green bucket with her first triple of the night before Molina Williams did the same for a 6-2 start by the Niners. Boykin extended a two-point lead back to five with her second three-ball before knocking down a jumper off a Mean Green turnover for an 11-4 advantage at the 4:24 mark. Angel Middleton and Octavia Jett-Wilson converted the final buckets for a 15-10 lead after one led by eight from Boykin.

SEVEN-POINT LEAD AT THE BREAK

Charlotte (21-9) saw Boykin and Jett-Wilson get the second quarter scoring going early in the frame. A 6-0 run started by a Jett-Wilson layup and capped off by a pair of Williams free throws sent the lead to double digits, 27-17, with just under two minutes to the break. North Texas (17-12) cut the Niners lead down to five until two more Jett-Wilson free throws with 0.7 seconds left sent the 49ers into the break leading after an eight-point second quarter by Jett-Wilson.

PERSEVERING IN THE THIRD

The Niners raced out to a 15-point lead nearing the midway point of the third quarter as Jett-Wilson drained a couple of free throws after another two from McMillian before a three, back-to-back second chance jumpers and a couple of layups put the Niners up 44-29 with 6:25 remaining. North Texas made a strong push over those final third quarter minutes as two big buckets from Jett-Wilson and McMillian kept the Niners out in front, by just two points, after North Texas rallied to make it a 48-46 game going to the fourth.

SURVIVE, ADVANCE

Jett-Wilson gave the Niners a bit of breathing room with a jumper in the paint 14 seconds into the fourth before North Texas tied it up at 53-53 with 6:42 to go. Jett-Wilson put the Niners back up two with a pair of free throws while McMillian tallied the next five with a huge jumper and a three-point play to give Charlotte a 60-55 lead with down to 3:21 remaining. Boykin picked up a steal and converted her own three-point play with just over two minutes to go and a 64-56 lead but again the Mean Green rallied back to cut it to three with 50 ticks left. McMillian converted the biggest shot of the night with a jumper for a 66-61 lead as the clock showed 23 seconds left as the Niners held on for their three-point win.

NUMBERS IN THE SEMIS

Jett-Wilson drained her game-high 28 points on 56% shooting, Boykin added another 15 on 50% shooting while McMillian tallied 13. Charlotte again held the opposition to 23% shooting from behind the arc and led for nearly 35 minutes on Friday night.

TO THE ‘SHIP

Charlotte will now play for the Conference USA title against the Lady Techsters on Saturday night with tip scheduled for 5:30 p.m. eastern.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.