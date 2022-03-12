NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte FC prepares for their first game against rival Atlanta United

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After back to back weeks of history for Charlotte FC, time to settle in for the week to week grind of the regular season. The club is 0-2 and on Sunday, they take on Atlanta United.

Charlotte is not only still looking for their first win, but their first ever goal. They have played well and been competitive, but it is frustrating that they can’t score, but they are very close.

“For me, what is good is the ball in the post because we are there,” said coach Miguel Angel Ramirez. “We are in the last third and we are deserving chances. I swear to you that we are working on that. We are working on finishing.”

To help in that cause, Charlotte has signed their 2nd designated player in winger Kamil Jóźwiak. Kamil is from Poland and has to work out VISA issues before he can play with the team and he is coming back from an ankle injury so it will be a few weeks before he will join the team.

In the meantime, it is frustrating that they can’t finish their scoring chances when they get them, but sometimes, teams put too much focus on scoring during training sessions.

“The lie and the truth in futbol, sometimes you don’t train at all and you score 5 goals in a weekend,” said coach. “This is the game. Sometimes it’s just a matter of luck.”

There would be no better weekend for lady luck to jump on the Charlotte FC bandwagon than Sunday against their newest rival Atlanta United.

Yes, their rival even though this is just the 3rd game in the history of Charlotte FC. Coach Ramirez is already getting the point across to his players what Sunday means to him.

“I want my first win against Atlanta in their house!”

