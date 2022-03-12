10th annual Run Jen Run 5k in Charlotte raises money for local breast cancer patients
Seventy-five breast cancer survivors and thrivers registered for the event.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roughly 1,000 people ran in a 5k to support local breast cancer patients and their families Saturday morning.
The 10th annual Run Jen Run 5k supports local non-profit Go Jen Go!
The organization raises money for grants to cover the day-to-day needs of cancer patients and helps pay for their housing, utilities, transportation, and grocery costs.
In 2021, the group provided $133,580 in financial support to 206 local breast cancer patients and their families.
WBTV’s Molly Grantham was this year’s emcee.
