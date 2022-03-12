NC DHHS Flu
10th annual Run Jen Run 5k in Charlotte raises money for local breast cancer patients

Seventy-five breast cancer survivors and thrivers registered for the event.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roughly 1,000 people ran in a 5k to support local breast cancer patients and their families Saturday morning.

The 10th annual Run Jen Run 5k supports local non-profit Go Jen Go!

The organization raises money for grants to cover the day-to-day needs of cancer patients and helps pay for their housing, utilities, transportation, and grocery costs.

In 2021, the group provided $133,580 in financial support to 206 local breast cancer patients and their families.

WBTV’s Molly Grantham was this year’s emcee.

Molly Grantham was this year's Run Jen Run 5k emcee.
Molly Grantham was this year's Run Jen Run 5k emcee.(Tyrae Newman/WBTV)

