NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024

Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, surcharge-free ATMs and more.
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, surcharge-free ATMs and more.(Wawa, Inc. Press Kit)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Wawa, a highly popular convenience store and gas station along the east coast, plans to open its first store in North Carolina by 2024, officials confirmed.

Officials say Wawa is actively looking into potential sites for new stores in North Carolina, and hope to open the first Wawa stores in the state by the end of 2024.

Officials say they can’t confirm specific locations or timelines for construction at this stage in the process, but say they can’t be more excited about coming to North Carolina.

“In the meantime, we couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future. We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate. As a privately held, family and associate-owned company, we are most excited to share our unique culture and store experience, which has resulted in family-like bonds with our associates, our customers and our communities. As our Wawa family grows into new markets, we will forever treasure the important role we play in fulfilling customers’ lives,” a statement from a public relations manager read.

Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, surcharge-free ATMs and more.

It’s a chain of more than 850 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering gasoline), located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as built-to-order hoagies , freshly brewed coffee , hot breakfast sandwiches , built-to-order specialty beverages , and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

Latest News

Breaking News
Off-duty CMPD officer charged with DWI after crashing into sign
Charlotte leaders are calling on improvements from CATS to address safety and reliability...
Charlotte leaders demand fixes from CATS after WBTV Investigations reveal safety, reliability concerns
3.11.22: NOON / An Evening with Mindi Adair
3.11.22: NOON / An Evening with Mindi Adair
Police, fire and Medic cheered and waved to the children and staff outside Levine Children's...
Parade honors hospital workers before 2-year anniversary of Mecklenburg Co.’s first COVID-19 cases