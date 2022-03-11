NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.(Source: MLB)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto and won’t be paid for those games.

Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

“The parties have agreed that any player who, as a result of such a governmental regulation is unable or ineligible to play in a championship season game (or games) due to his vaccination status will be ineligible for placement on the COVID-19 IL, but rather may be placed on the restricted list ... without pay or the accrual of credited major league service, during such period of unavailability,” according to a letter from union deputy general counsel Matt Nussbaum to MLB senior vice president Patrick Houlihan, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The agreement was first reported by Boston television station WCVB.

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.

“It’s a concern,” union head Tony Clark said Friday. “I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health. But that is an issue, as one in the pandemic itself, that we’re navigating domestically, that we’re going to have to continue to try to work through here moving forward.”

The letter says the agreement covering unvaccinated players and travel to Canada expires at the end of the 2022 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

Latest News

Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
Breaking News
Off-duty CMPD officer charged with DWI after crashing into sign
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains