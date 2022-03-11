‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed and no one has been charged for the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Friday, Feb. 18, around 9:40 p.m. at 6700 Mallard Park Drive in northeast Charlotte. Police said they located a victim with a gunshot wound lying outside near the apartments at the address.

Kamilla Tashpulatova, Solano-Tashpulaytova’s mother, identified her son as the victim of the shooting. He died in the hospital two days after being shot.

The grieving mother said her son was a good boy and a good big brother, explaining that he was very bright and was even fluent in three different languages.

“He wanted to be a real estate agent. He could drive cars. He was very smart for his age,” said Tashpulatova.

She showed WBTV where her son was shot. There is still a mark on the ground where the teen fell and Solano-Tashpulatova’s family members have placed flowers near the location.

“I don’t even know how to describe. I would never wish no one to lose their baby. To watch your baby dying for two days when the heart stops. The day I buried my son, I buried my heart there too because they killed me,” said Tashpulatova.

It is unclear exactly what led to the deadly shooting, but Kamilla Tashpulatova said she thinks jealousy could have been a motive. She said she thinks her son was planning to meet up with someone when he was shot.

“They set my baby up,” said Tashpulatova. “He didn’t die from COVID or cancer. He got shot in the back. They just stole that from me. They killed my baby.”

The heartbroken mother said she’s been looking at messages sent from her son’s phone and thinks they point to the people responsible for the killing. However, three weeks have passed since the deadly shooting and no one has been charged.

“I want to send a message to the police because they do need to arrest those people. If they killed so easy my son, they can kill another child then like this, they’re gonna keep killing. Those people need to be in jail,” said Tashpulatova.

She said that because of threatening messages she’s received from people and the fact that no one has been charged for her son’s killing, she is now worried for the safety of the rest of her family.

Anyone with information about Solano-Tashpulatova’s killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

