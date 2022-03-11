Rowan Chamber announces 96th Annual Gala award winners

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 96th Annual Gala meeting was held on Thursday evening at West End Plaza. Over 350 business and community leaders attended this year’s event. Title sponsorship was provided by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The event theme was “Our Future Shines Bright!”

Annual award winners announced at the event included:

Barnhardt Jewelers - Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year

Joan Palmer (Posthumously) – Paul E. Fisher Volunteer of the Year Award

Dyke Messinger and Jason Walser for Bell Tower Green Park with the Robertson Family Foundation, Inc.- Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award

The gavel passed from 2021 Chair of the Board Bob Honeycutt with F & M Bank to 2022 Chair of the Board Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group. Co-emcees for the evening were Genia Woods and Doug Rice.

In addition to Title Sponsor Novant Health, program sponsors were: Duke Energy Carolinas, F & M Bank, Global Contact Services, and Trinity Senior Services of Rowan.

Debbie Barnhardt Bassinger accepted the Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year Award for Barnhardt Jewelers. She began as a one-person business in the early 1980′s and opened her first brick and mortar storefront in Spencer during 1992. The business has grown tremendously, undergoing four major remodels in Spencer. Debbie and her son, Josh Barnhardt, renovated a historic Downtown Salisbury building with first floor retail space and second floor apartments and moved the business to Salisbury in November of 2020. They now have a full time equivalent (FTE) of eight and a half employees.

Joan Palmer, formally owner of Palmer Promotions, was the recipient of the Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. She is the first person to receive the Volunteer of the Year award posthumously. Palmer was very involved in the Rowan Chamber, having served as an Ambassador, Membership Committee, Women in Business, and Campaign volunteer. Palmer died in June 2020 after a battle with cancer. Jayne Land (Century 21-Towne & Country) accepted the award on behalf of Palmer and several members of her family were present to receive the award.

Dyke Messinger and Jason Walser were presented with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award. Messinger and Walser received the award for their work on the Bell Tower Green Park. The Robertson Family Foundation bought the land and developed the park that is now owned by the City of Salisbury. Both Messinger and Walser worked tirelessly for a number of years to see the park open. They raised over $13 million through largely private sector donations. Since opening in September of 2021, the park has provided a beautiful space to host community events.

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit private business advocacy organization with over 800-member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, leadership development, workforce development/talent attraction, networking programs, member referrals, newcomer packets and much more. For more information on the Rowan Chamber, call 704-633-4221, send an email to info@rowanchamber.com, or visit www.rowanchamber.com.

