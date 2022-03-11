NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices

Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating their car choices and the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is on the rise. (Source: WHAM)
By Chase Houle
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHAM) – Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating their car choices and the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is on the rise.

“Every vehicle that has been a hybrid or all electric has sold,” said Kevin Parker, managing partner of Garber Automotive.

Parker said people asking for a hybrid or electric vehicle has gone up 30 or 40%.

He says gas prices have made it nearly impossible for people to get their hands on a fuel-saving vehicle.

“Most of the vehicles coming in are already spoken for, but should we have one that slips through the cracks and it’s a hybrid, people are snatching it up left and right,” Parker said.

Other drivers are ditching their trucks and sedans entirely, turning towards motorcycles.

“A lot of people are looking for smaller bikes to ride around locally around town and then some of the bigger bikes they’re buying for road trips that they’d normally take in their cars or their trucks,” said James McDaniel, general manager for ROC on Harley Davidson.

McDaniel said it takes roughly $20-26 to fill up a motorcycle tank – cutting fuel costs in half for some people.

For those who aren’t able to trade in their cars for a fuel-efficient vehicle, Gas Buddy says the best day to save money at the pump is Monday.

Copyright 2022 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
The release of the bus footage, showing the events that unfolded that night, comes a month to...
Footage released from inside bus where CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed
Jamison Sylvester Baldwin, 41, faces a long list of charges.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by police in search of Salisbury home
A few strong-severe storms will be possible, especially in our southeastern counties, from...
Rain, storms, snow likely overnight ahead of a cold and blustery weekend
Winter's Last Gasp?
11K in Charlotte area lose power, 10” of snow expected in parts of NC mountains

Latest News

Police arrested robbery suspect 24-year-old Emmanuel West (left) and his alleged accomplice,...
Robbery suspect arrested after attempt to steal car, police say
Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly...
2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC restaurant
Officials say three people died and 17 were injured in a Russian airstrike on a Mariupol,...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainian woman gives birth day after surviving hospital bombing
Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the...
Inflation hits business owners with higher prices on gas, rent, food
Police say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida vacation home...
Fentanyl suspected in overdoses of 7 spring breakers in Florida