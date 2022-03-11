Residents told to stay inside due to SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are telling residents to stay inside as a large police presence is in Fort Mill Thursday night.

Fort Mill Police Department says there is a large police presence in the area of Nims Street

Anyone living in the area should remain inside their homes and everyone else should stay away from the area.

Even with police telling people to stay inside and stay away, they claim there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police say updates will be made as soon as possible.

According to WBTV’s news partners at the Rock Hill Herald, Fort Mill Police Department Chief Bryan Zachary said officers responded to a shots fired call after 7 p.m., but no one is believed to have been hurt.

The Herald report continues, saying officers are attempting to talk to a person who went into a residence but has not come out. Fort Mill police asked for York County SWAT to come to the scene to assist.

Officials have not provided any other information about the situation.

