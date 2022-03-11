Rain, storms, mountain snow, gusty winds, colder temps on the way this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain, storms, mountain snow, gusty winds, and much colder temperatures all on the way for the weekend!

First Alert to wrap up the work week/start the weekend

Hard freeze likely by Sunday morning

Warmer temperatures return next week

With high pressure situated to our northeast, we’ve seen nothing but clouds all day long and temperatures only reached the low 50s. Although we had a few showers and some spotty drizzle earlier today, most will end up staying dry this evening. Expect temperatures in the 40s for any evening plans before Friday morning lows dip into the mid-upper 30s. If we can get any sunshine tomorrow afternoon, that will help warm temperatures into the mid 60s, but extensive cloud cover could keep us on the cooler side until scattered showers arrive by the evening commute.

A First Alert then comes into play Friday overnight-Saturday as a cold front brings rain and storms to the area, and even the likelihood of mountain snow. Strong-severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado will also be possible along and SE of I-85. Behind the front, blustery, cold conditions will work in for the rest of the weekend!

Dress for the teens and 20s Saturday evening through Sunday morning as wind chills will be about that low even as early as dinner time Saturday. Actual temperatures will drop to about 20° Sunday morning, allowing for a widespread hard freeze as we spring forward in time.

Fortunately, the second half of the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and dry conditions before warmer temperatures return for the upcoming work week.

Have a great rest of your week and stay tuned for frequent updates on this wild forecast!

