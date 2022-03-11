NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act would help restore America as a domestic manufacturing powerhouse, according to President Joe Biden.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

The president said the legislation is geared towards restoring America into a domestic manufacturing powerhouse.

”Let’s not wait any longer,” said President Biden. “Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it.”

He made these remarks during his first State of the Union speech. He highlighted technology company Intel’s investment in building two semiconductor chip factories near Columbus, Ohio.

”I think too often when we think about chips, the conversation usually focuses on cars, but chips are a part of everything that we do,” said Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

Rep. Brown said the factories will allow her state to play a prominent role in boosting chip production.

”That is an investment again where we’re investing in the American economy,” Brown said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said two decades ago, America produced nearly 40% of the world’s semiconductor chips. Now, it’s declined to only 12%.

”Even scarier, 90% of the world’s leading edge semiconductors, the most sophisticated semiconductors, are made by a single company in Taiwan,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo said America’s manufacturing dependence on other countries is a national security vulnerability. She points to supply chain issues amplified by the pandemic and is encouraging lawmakers to work the details out of the bipartisan legislation to get it passed.

A vote has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

Latest News

Patrick Cannon sits down for an interview with WBTV to explain why voters should trust him...
Convicted as mayor, now running for council: Patrick Cannon sits down for one-on-one interview with WBTV
Convicted as mayor, now running for council: Patrick Cannon sits down for one-on-one interview with WBTV
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th...
N.C Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license
The department sent a letter on Feb. 28 stating they were officially putting the district on...
Lancaster County Schools to appeal fiscal watch issued by S.C. Department of Education
Neither institution received threats this week but both schools are continuing safety protocols...
U.S. House passes bill condemning bomb threats against HBCUs