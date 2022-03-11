Parade honors hospital workers before 2-year anniversary of Mecklenburg Co.’s first COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many are celebrating the decline in COVID-19 cases, Atrium Health took a moment to celebrate the people who helped the Charlotte area get to this point.

For the last 730 days, businesses and others across the community have been stretched to their limits as they’ve coped with fallout from the pandemic.

On Friday, first responders gathered to thank hospital workers with a parade.

The “Parade of Lights” that went through the campus of Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center was filled with motorcycles, cars, cruisers, and trucks all with their lights and sirens on. They shared a moment with the hospital workers who continue to work the front lines of the pandemic.

Police, fire and Medic cheered and waved to the children and staff outside Levine Children’s Hospital before looping through the rest of Atriums campus.

Dr. Kyle Cunningham says in the last few months of the pandemic his department has been looking back at the gains health care has made.

From telehealth to creating better health practices it’s been a journey unlike any other. Cunnigham says they’ve worked hand in hand with the first responders who came out Friday and appreciates the continued support they give.

“On one hand, it feels like forever. On the other it feels like just yesterday things were kicking off. We had no idea what we were in for, but it’s been quite a ride over the last two years,” Cunningham said.

The doctor said while he never wanted to see two years of a pandemic, he’s proud of the work his colleagues and the community have put into fighting COVID-19.

Saturday marks two years since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Mecklenburg County.

It came on the same day North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the 12th positive case for the state.

According to county health officials, Mecklenburg County is now in the “green,” meaning there’s low COVID-19 community spread.

As of March 9, the county only had a 3.9% positive rate.

