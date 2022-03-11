NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31

Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.
Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.(Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner died Tuesday at age 31 due to heart failure.

Go for Gin won the famous race in 1994 at 3 years old. He went on to take second place in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before retiring from racing in 1995.

He spent years as a stud, then moved to the Kentucky Horse Park in 2011.

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.
Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.(Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.

The average life span for most horses is 25 to 30 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

Latest News

Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
Breaking News
Off-duty CMPD officer charged with DWI after crashing into sign
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains