NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Off-duty CMPD officer charged with DWI after crashing into sign

The officer lost control of her personal vehicle and hit a sign.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was arrested Friday morning after it was determined she was driving while impaired.

Officers say that while off duty, Crystal Washington lost control of her personal car along the 7100 block of Robinson Church Road and hit a sign.

No injuries were reported.

Officers responding to the scene suspected Washington was impaired and notified a supervisor.

Washington was arrested for driving while impaired.

This is an active investigation, and a separate investigation will be conducted by the CMPD Internal Affairs Division.

“It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times,” said Chief of Police Johnny Jennings.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-336-8535 and speak with a member of the DWI Task Force. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

Latest News

Charlotte leaders are calling on improvements from CATS to address safety and reliability...
Charlotte leaders demand fixes from CATS after WBTV Investigations reveal safety, reliability concerns
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
3.11.22: NOON / An Evening with Mindi Adair
3.11.22: NOON / An Evening with Mindi Adair
Police, fire and Medic cheered and waved to the children and staff outside Levine Children's...
Parade honors hospital workers before 2-year anniversary of Mecklenburg Co.’s first COVID-19 cases