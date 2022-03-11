Off-duty CMPD officer charged with DWI after crashing into sign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was arrested Friday morning after it was determined she was driving while impaired.

Officers say that while off duty, Crystal Washington lost control of her personal car along the 7100 block of Robinson Church Road and hit a sign.

No injuries were reported.

Officers responding to the scene suspected Washington was impaired and notified a supervisor.

Washington was arrested for driving while impaired.

This is an active investigation, and a separate investigation will be conducted by the CMPD Internal Affairs Division.

“It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times,” said Chief of Police Johnny Jennings.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-336-8535 and speak with a member of the DWI Task Force. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

