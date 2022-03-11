Now is the time to plan for severe weather season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Does severe weather happen every day in the Carolinas? No.

Does it happen every week? It doesn’t. It doesn’t even happen every single month.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that we tend to have a false sense of security because storms don’t tend to get quite as rowdy here as they do in the Deep South. They can catch us off guard, so we are often less prepared.

That is why Severe Weather Preparedness Week is important. Here’s a little refresher before the season gets underway:

OBEY THE 30/30 RULE

If you see lightning and can’t count to 30 before hearing thunder, it’s time to go inside. Then, stay inside until 30 minutes after you hear the last clap of thunder.

Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a storm. That means if there’s a storm over uptown Charlotte, you could potentially be struck anywhere within the Interstate 485 corridor.

YOU SHOULD BE SAFE FROM LIGHTNING INSIDE A HOUSE OR CAR

However, remember what your mama told you! She knew what she was talking about. First, avoid using running water. Your shower can wait until the storm is over. Don’t use electrical devices connected to an outlet either.

HAVE A TORNADO DRILL AT HOME

Tornado drills are required for schools. All kids and teachers know what to do and where to go if a tornado warning is issued. Drills also need to happen at home.

Families should determine where the safest place in your home would be. Remember, the biggest threat is from shards of flying glass. Think of the place where you have the most walls between you and any windows. The basement is a good bet. If you don’t have one, find a small closet or bathroom without windows.

Have the drill now, not when the tornado warning is issued. It could be too late then. You don’t want to be in a situation where part of your family is in one place and the other part is in another, and you’re left wondering where your child is. Are they safe?

Make a plan and practice it now so that muscle memory will take your whole family to your safe place when severe weather strikes.

TURN AROUND. DON’T DROWN!

This one can sneak up on you. Never walk or drive through standing water even if it is in a place you know like the back of your hand. The road beneath it may have washed out or the water could be moving. You might not be able to tell from your vantage point.

It only takes six inches of water to knock you down and just one foot of moving water can sweep away your car.

As we move into the spring and summer months, make sure you have a way to get updated weather information.

The WBTV Weather app is a great way to stay informed and it’s free. If you know there’s a risk of severe weather before you go to bed, make sure you have your phone’s volume turned on so it can alert you if a warning is issued.

Be safe!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.