Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates deputy’s birthday as he recovers after shooting

Deputy Dijon Whyms was shot five times back in February during a traffic stop.
The department held a birthday party for Deputy Dijon Whyms following one of his many doctor's appointments.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County deputy has been recovering after being shot while in the line of duty.

When it came to his birthday, his brothers and sisters in uniform wanted to make sure they could spend it with him.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office held a birthday party for Deputy Dijon Whyms on Thursday following one of his many doctor’s appointments.

Whyms was shot five times back in February during a traffic stop. He was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery but has since headed home.

Related: Wounded deputy headed home from hospital days after shootout in northeast Charlotte

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road. After some sort of confrontation, police said the suspect, Aidan Bryant, fired multiple shots at Whyms, hitting him twice in his lower body and three times in his upper body.

Bryant has since been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

As Whyms continues his recovery, the sheriff’s department wants to keep showing him they’re there for him.

On March 19, the MCSO is hosting a benefit ride for Whyms to help cover medical and family expenses.

The ride will start at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Northlake Mall and end at the Dave and Buster’s in Pineville.

It begins at 10 a.m. and the department is asking for a $10 donation to take part.

